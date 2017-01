Marvin Iheanacho, 38 , of Wesley Avenue, Hounslow, appeared in custody at Woolwich Crown Court on Tuesday, 20 December charged with GBH against a 5-year-old boy in Mountsfield Park, Catford on Sunday, 20 November.

The victim was Alex Malcolm, five, from Bromley – he died at hospital on Tuesday, 22 November.

Iheanacho was remanded into custody to next appear for a pre-trial preparation hearing on Friday, March 10 2017.

A trial date has been scheduled for Monday, 15 May 2017.