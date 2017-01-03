Peckham Vision dates

A series of events and meeting have been organised for residents so they can have their input into the future plans for Peckham.
* 12 Jan – Peckham Rye Station drop-in update
* 31 Jan – Station CPO Public Inquiry
* Co-Design review
* Other Town Centre Developments:
– 21 Jan community workshop on the Aylesham Centre
– Flaxyard & Sumner House new planning application
– Planning applications approved: South East Rye Lane
* 26 Jan – A Burns Supper and a Poetry evening in Holdrons Arcade
* 29 Jan – Peckham & Nunhead Community Council
* Crowd funded local projects consultations
PECKHAM RYE STATION DROP-IN UPDATE
12 Jan 4-8pm Council consultation @ former Barry’s Cafe, 3 Station Way,
for latest news on:
* Constructing the new square and the redevelopment of Blenheim Grove –
Rye Lane corner building.
* Relocation of the businesses.
* Progress with the Compulsory Purchase Order (CPO)
* Update on the Co-design Review
More Council information:
about the 12 Jan event – http://bit.ly/2hOswWS
about the station re-development – http://goo.gl/74Fdwq
STATION CPO PUBLIC INQUIRY
There will be a public inquiry into objections against the compulsory
purchase order (CPO) for the remaining leases at the station. The
Inquiry open to the public will run from 31 Jan 2017 10am for three to
four days at the Council offices, 160 Tooley Street, SE1. More
information: http://goo.gl/SjTZ6m
CO-DESIGN REVIEW
The report from consultants Kaizen into the co-design processes used for
the Peckham Rye station and for the Peckham Library Square
redevelopments will be emailed on 10 Jan to the people on the Council’s
codesign email list. To make sure you get your copy of the report email:
Neil.Kirby@southwark.gov.uk. Kaizen will be present to answer Qs and
discuss the report at the update event on 12 Jan at 3 Station Way (see
info above). Some comments on the co-design process and on the review
are available here: http://goo.gl/xuqSPQ
AYLESHAM CENTRE/MORRISONS REDEVELOPMENT
* Saturday 21 Jan 2-5pm @ St James’s Church hall in Elm Grove (see
leaflet http://goo.gl/HPfJwK). There will be a community-led workshop to
develop the communities’ ideas and aspirations about the redevelopment
of this very large town centre site. This is an important opportunity to
develop a process run by local people to run in parallel with the
developer’s process. We encourage everyone who cares about the future of
Peckham town centre, and how it develops, to get to this workshop.
* Tiger Developments the owners of the Aylesham Centre site held two
developer-led workshops in Rye Lane Chapel on 23 and 24 November,
attended by local people. The report on these is here:
http://www.ayleshamcentrepeckham.co.uk/workshops
FLAXYARD & SUMNER HOUSE 16/AP/4018 PLANNING APPLICATION
This is another large development of 4 housing blocks for 168 flats on
the green open land behind 1-51 Peckham High Street bounded by Sumner
Avenue and Melon Road. 96 would be social rented flats, 24 “intermediate
housing” and 48 sold on the open market. Some images are here:
http://goo.gl/XEjG37. Issues include the high density of the
development, the effect on local services, and the loss of the green
open space. Planning details are here: http://goo.gl/uwChQP You can
submit your comments until a few days before the Planning Committee but
best to get them in not later than two weeks before the Planning
Committee date. That has not been fixed yet. You can put your comments
in here: http://goo.gl/n7HIrT. Type them out first and copy and paste
in.
SOUTH EAST RYE LANE
In spite of several objections and representations at the Planning
Committee, planning permission has been given to the two large housing
developments on Copeland Road Car Park and on Lobo’s shop and fish
factory 213 Rye Lane. These two side-by-side developments and the
adjacent one being built on the former car wash site will dominate and
radically change the nature and character of south Rye Lane against the
policies of the Conservation Area, and threatening the sustainability of
the town centre. See here for some images: http://goo.gl/uFHUxY
A BURNS NIGHT IN HOLDRONS ARCADE THURSDAY 26th JANUARY
An invitation to all Burns or poetry followers – come to the Arcade to
celebrate Burns night:
* 5-9pm Peckham Vision shop open for drop-in conversations about Peckham
developments or about Burns. Come on your way home from the station just
two minutes across Rye Lane.
* 7.30pm-9.00pm Poetry evening in Peckham Vision shop. Bring your
favourite poetry to share, including Burns or something you have
composed or something you like. Drop-in, no booking needed.
* Burns supper in Nutkins in Holdrons Arcade’s own wholesome cafe with
typical Burns night refreshments. Information for times and booking
from: info@wearenutkin.com
PECKHAM & NUNHEAD COMMUNITY COUNCIL
29th January 2017 1pm @ Nunhead Community Centre, 5 Nunhead Green
Health & wellbeing in Peckham: exhibition open from 12.30pm
CROWD FUNDED COMMUNITY PROJECTS
Local people have over the last year or so started three large projects
and crowd funded through Spacehive in the London Mayor’s / GLA
programme. Views are being sought about these projects through a short
questionnaire at https://glacf.commonplace.is/overview. Click the
picture there for each project for the relevant information. Worth
taking a look at the information and putting your views in on any that
are of interest or concern to you. Use the comments box for any aspects
not covered in the limited questions. Other relevant information on the
three projects:
* The proposed new sports and leisure centre ‘Peckham Lido’ on the
former lido site on Peckham Rye Common appears to be a much larger
development than just restoring the former lido. It raises important
issues for the historic protected open land of Peckham Rye Common, see
here: http://www.peckhamryepark.org/news/2016/7/17/former-lido-site
* the Peckham Coal Line project would create a walkway link from Rye
Lane to Queens Rd station. See how this proposal fits well with the
ideas Peckham Vision has developed for Central Rye Lane over the last 10
years: http://www.peckhamvision.org/wiki/Transforming_Central_Rye_Lane
* The Livesey Exchange is the conversion of an Old Kent Road estate’s
empty garages into a new community hub with much needed facilities.