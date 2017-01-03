Peckham Vision dates

A series of events and meeting have been organised for residents so they can have their input into the future plans for Peckham.

* 12 Jan – Peckham Rye Station drop-in update

* 31 Jan – Station CPO Public Inquiry

* Co-Design review

* Other Town Centre Developments:

– 21 Jan community workshop on the Aylesham Centre

– Flaxyard & Sumner House new planning application

– Planning applications approved: South East Rye Lane

* 26 Jan – A Burns Supper and a Poetry evening in Holdrons Arcade

* 29 Jan – Peckham & Nunhead Community Council

* Crowd funded local projects consultations

PECKHAM RYE STATION DROP-IN UPDATE

12 Jan 4-8pm Council consultation @ former Barry’s Cafe, 3 Station Way,

for latest news on:

* Constructing the new square and the redevelopment of Blenheim Grove –

Rye Lane corner building.

* Relocation of the businesses.

* Progress with the Compulsory Purchase Order (CPO)

* Update on the Co-design Review

More Council information:

about the 12 Jan event – http://bit.ly/2hOswWS

about the station re-development – http://goo.gl/74Fdwq

STATION CPO PUBLIC INQUIRY

There will be a public inquiry into objections against the compulsory

purchase order (CPO) for the remaining leases at the station. The

Inquiry open to the public will run from 31 Jan 2017 10am for three to

four days at the Council offices, 160 Tooley Street, SE1. More

information: http://goo.gl/SjTZ6m

CO-DESIGN REVIEW

The report from consultants Kaizen into the co-design processes used for

the Peckham Rye station and for the Peckham Library Square

redevelopments will be emailed on 10 Jan to the people on the Council’s

codesign email list. To make sure you get your copy of the report email:

Neil.Kirby@southwark.gov.uk. Kaizen will be present to answer Qs and

discuss the report at the update event on 12 Jan at 3 Station Way (see

info above). Some comments on the co-design process and on the review

are available here: http://goo.gl/xuqSPQ

AYLESHAM CENTRE/MORRISONS REDEVELOPMENT

* Saturday 21 Jan 2-5pm @ St James’s Church hall in Elm Grove (see

leaflet http://goo.gl/HPfJwK). There will be a community-led workshop to

develop the communities’ ideas and aspirations about the redevelopment

of this very large town centre site. This is an important opportunity to

develop a process run by local people to run in parallel with the

developer’s process. We encourage everyone who cares about the future of

Peckham town centre, and how it develops, to get to this workshop.

* Tiger Developments the owners of the Aylesham Centre site held two

developer-led workshops in Rye Lane Chapel on 23 and 24 November,

attended by local people. The report on these is here:

http://www.ayleshamcentrepeckham.co.uk/workshops

FLAXYARD & SUMNER HOUSE 16/AP/4018 PLANNING APPLICATION

This is another large development of 4 housing blocks for 168 flats on

the green open land behind 1-51 Peckham High Street bounded by Sumner

Avenue and Melon Road. 96 would be social rented flats, 24 “intermediate

housing” and 48 sold on the open market. Some images are here:

http://goo.gl/XEjG37. Issues include the high density of the

development, the effect on local services, and the loss of the green

open space. Planning details are here: http://goo.gl/uwChQP You can

submit your comments until a few days before the Planning Committee but

best to get them in not later than two weeks before the Planning

Committee date. That has not been fixed yet. You can put your comments

in here: http://goo.gl/n7HIrT. Type them out first and copy and paste

in.

SOUTH EAST RYE LANE

In spite of several objections and representations at the Planning

Committee, planning permission has been given to the two large housing

developments on Copeland Road Car Park and on Lobo’s shop and fish

factory 213 Rye Lane. These two side-by-side developments and the

adjacent one being built on the former car wash site will dominate and

radically change the nature and character of south Rye Lane against the

policies of the Conservation Area, and threatening the sustainability of

the town centre. See here for some images: http://goo.gl/uFHUxY

A BURNS NIGHT IN HOLDRONS ARCADE THURSDAY 26th JANUARY

An invitation to all Burns or poetry followers – come to the Arcade to

celebrate Burns night:

* 5-9pm Peckham Vision shop open for drop-in conversations about Peckham

developments or about Burns. Come on your way home from the station just

two minutes across Rye Lane.

* 7.30pm-9.00pm Poetry evening in Peckham Vision shop. Bring your

favourite poetry to share, including Burns or something you have

composed or something you like. Drop-in, no booking needed.

* Burns supper in Nutkins in Holdrons Arcade’s own wholesome cafe with

typical Burns night refreshments. Information for times and booking

from: info@wearenutkin.com

PECKHAM & NUNHEAD COMMUNITY COUNCIL

29th January 2017 1pm @ Nunhead Community Centre, 5 Nunhead Green

Health & wellbeing in Peckham: exhibition open from 12.30pm

CROWD FUNDED COMMUNITY PROJECTS

Local people have over the last year or so started three large projects

and crowd funded through Spacehive in the London Mayor’s / GLA

programme. Views are being sought about these projects through a short

questionnaire at https://glacf.commonplace.is/overview. Click the

picture there for each project for the relevant information. Worth

taking a look at the information and putting your views in on any that

are of interest or concern to you. Use the comments box for any aspects

not covered in the limited questions. Other relevant information on the

three projects:

* The proposed new sports and leisure centre ‘Peckham Lido’ on the

former lido site on Peckham Rye Common appears to be a much larger

development than just restoring the former lido. It raises important

issues for the historic protected open land of Peckham Rye Common, see

here: http://www.peckhamryepark.org/news/2016/7/17/former-lido-site

* the Peckham Coal Line project would create a walkway link from Rye

Lane to Queens Rd station. See how this proposal fits well with the

ideas Peckham Vision has developed for Central Rye Lane over the last 10

years: http://www.peckhamvision.org/wiki/Transforming_Central_Rye_Lane

* The Livesey Exchange is the conversion of an Old Kent Road estate’s

empty garages into a new community hub with much needed facilities.