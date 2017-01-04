Charlton Athletic Women back at The Valley on Sunday for FA Cup tie against Portsmouth

Charlton Athletic Women return to The Valley when they host Portsmouth in their SSE Women’s FA Cup second round match on Sunday (1pm kick-off).

Entry for the match is £5 for adults and £2 concessions and Charlton season ticket holders – accompanied under-12s get in for free. All gate receipts go to the women’s team.

Their last competitive match at The Valley was a 2-1 FA Women’s Premier League South win against Queens Park Rangers last season. In 2015, they beat Cardiff City in an FA Women’s Premier League Cup semi-final match, which was their first competitive game in SE7 since they hosted Fulham in November 2003.

First-team coach Riteesh Mishra said: “Most importantly, it is about the players having the opportunity to perform on a big stage and show everyone how good they are.

“All I will be doing in the build-up is preparing the players to go out and perform to the levels that I know they can. Hopefully, this will bring a performance and result that the fans can be proud of.”

Captain Kim Dixson said: “Every time we play at The Valley it is special, for me especially being a Charlton fan. The first competitive game we had there against Cardiff in the League Cup stands out as a moment I will never forget.”

Charlton have played Portsmouth twice at home this season already, running out 4-2 winners both times. The Addicks are fourth in FAWPL South.

FA Women’s Super League 2 teams are due in the hat for the third round.

Dixson added: “The FA Cup is always good to go far in and test ourselves against a Super League team if we can, because that’s where we want to be.”

Charlton Athletic chief executive Katrien Meire said: “It is a real honour for the club to host an SSE Women’s FA Cup match at The Valley. The Charlton Athletic women’s team have been in fine form this season and have some great players. We’re hoping we can get a big crowd at The Valley to cheer them on to the next round of the cup.”

Tickets are available to purchase in person, by calling 03330 14 44 44 or by going to https://booking.cafc.co.uk.