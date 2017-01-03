Massive estate regeneration blocked by High Court

A bid to build 3,500 homes on the site of the crumbling Aylesbury Estate in Walworth has been stalled again – but town hall chiefs are to appeal.

The High Court has refused to allow Southwark Council to force home owners off the 50-year-old concrete estate, which is one of Europe’s largets.

Town hall leaders had asked judges to overturn the government’s block on its plans, after communities secretary Sajid Javid in September refused them permission to forcibly buy up eight properties where the leaseholding residents want to keep their homes.

Plans for 3,500 new homes on the estate are at stake in the legal battle, which looks set to drag on in the courts for several more months. Work cannot begin until those eight flats are empty – but Southwark has refused to increase its cash offer to them, as it would add more money to the borough’s council tax bills.

Southwark has tried to push through a community purchase order (CPO) to buy out the eight owners, across seven different blocks on the estate. If agreed, it would have allowed work to start on the first phase – 830 homes designed by HTA Design. But Mr Javid said the proposal would breach the residents’ human rights.

The planning inspector he appointed found that the council adopted “extremely low valuations” to compensate leaseholders for their homes – meaning most leaseholders would be forced to leave the area or invest in a new, more expensive property.

Mr Javid backed that ruling, as did High Court judge Ian Dove on December 19. He said: “This would require them to use savings or contemplate shared ownership or shared equity arrangements or leave the area with the associated social dislocation.”

Javid had also said black and ethnic minority residents would be likely to be disproportionately affected because they would have less ability to retain cultural ties if they had to move out of the area than white British residents.

In addition, the order upheld Javid’s belief that there would not be enough sunlight and daylight entering rooms and open spaces.

Southwark Council, which was ordered to pay the costs of the judicial review, has said it will appeal the Hight Court’s decision with an oral hearing.

Mark Williams, cabinet member for regeneration and new homes at Southwark Council, said: “This is not a decision we take lightly, but our residents need new affordable homes, and the secretary of state’s decision has huge ramifications for Southwark, and for councils across London that are trying to help tackle the housing crisis.

“On the Aylesbury alone, turning down our CPO means the secretary of state is jeopardising plans for 800 new homes for Londoners, including hundreds at social rent as well as extra care homes for some of our most vulnerable residents. We can’t sit back and jeopardise this fantastic project, and that is why we have to challenge the decision.”

The total number of homes on the estate increase by 1,225 if the scheme goes ahead – or an extra 6,014 habitable rooms.

But the number of homes at a social rent will decrease by 778. But each of the new ones will have more habitable rooms, so the total space available in the affordable sector will be an extra 457 rooms.

Southwark council leader Cllr Peter John said in September: “Mr Javid’s decision puts Southwark and all councils who are trying to build new homes for our residents between a rock and hard place.

“We can either fight this decision or scrap our plans to regenerate the Aylesbury estate, leaving the hopes and dreams of thousands of local people in tatters. I’m not willing to do that, which is why we will take court action if necessary to try to overturn this bizarre decision.

“I honestly don’t know what the Government’s policy is on estate regeneration any more, as they say one thing and do another. By this decision they are jeopardising plans for 800 new homes for Londoners. Of course the human rights of our residents are important, which is why each of the remaining resident leaseholders has been offered a brand new home in the same area, rent-free, and with a shared equity arrangement which protects the money they’ve saved and invested. I’m afraid that we can’t just keep offering them more and more taxpayers’ money.

“In his report the Secretary of State recognises that the scheme is viable, that it brings economic and social benefits to the area and that refurbishment is not an option. Our plans offer the only way forward for the positive regeneration of an area of London that desperately needs it, and I’m determined that we will keep going to provide high-quality, affordable homes for local people. I hope he will listen to reason but failing that, we will take this to court. We will also continue with our regeneration of other parts of the estate that are not affected by this decision.”

The regeneration of the Aylesbury estate will bring the following benefits for local people, says Southwark: