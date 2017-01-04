Charlton striker Josh Magennis: First hat-trick made special falling on my son’s birthday

Josh Magennis said that notching his first ever hat-trick was made extra memorable by his son being the mascot on his second birthday.

The Northern Ireland international celebrated young Jenson’s special day in the best way possible by scoring two headers and a fine curled third goal as the Addicks came from behind to win 4-1 against Bristol Rovers.

“Everything rolled in pretty nicely,” said Magennis. “The stars aligned for me. I’ve been blessed.

“He just knows daddy kicks a ball. He comes to all the games fully kitted out. He knows I’m something to do with football, whether he knows the extent of it or not I don’t know.”

The former Kilmarnock striker praised the understanding he has with midfielder Andrew Crofts, whose fine through ball set him up for his third, and his favourite, goal of the game.

“I have a great relationship with Crofty, “ he said.

“I know if I make those runs, nine times out of 10 it’s coming to me and it’s up to me to do the final bit. On Monday, praise God, it came off.

“The way we want to play is expansive football. We knew a weakness of theirs is that their full-back likes to bomb on a lot, which exposes the right hand side of their defence. It was up to me to try and pull into those areas as much as I could.”

Magennis also heralded youngster Joe Aribo, who provided three assists to add to his one from the 1-1 draw with Southend on New Year’s Eve.

“I gave him a kiss on the back of the head,” he said. “He’s a fantastic prospect. It’s another one off the academy’s conveyor belt. The manager we have here will be able to nurture him and bring him through.”

Magennis pleased the supporters by performing the traditional “tunnel jump” that Charlton players do after victories.

“I’d never seen it, normally I am one of the first ones off the pitch,” he admitted.

“Johnnie Jackson said I had to do it and I said ‘what are you talking about?’ It was a good way to end the game. It was nice to get the appreciation from the fans as they stick by us through thick and thin. They deserve to be entertained.”

Charlton have almost a fortnight’s rest before their next action, as this weekend’s scheduled opponents Rochdale are still in the FA Cup.

They resume looking to avenge the 3-1 loss by Millwall at The Den shortly before Christmas.

“For us it’s a time to regroup and rebalance, have a couple of days to refresh. Then we go into the Millwall game with no excuses,” said Magennis.

“We didn’t do ourselves any justice in the way we’re trying to play and our performances. The great thing about football is that you get to play each other again and it’s just up to us to put if right.

“We make sure we’ll leave no stone unturned, which it never is, we have a fantastic backroom staff and the analysis guys work 24/7. We’ll be well prepared. It will be up to us when we cross the white line to do the business.”