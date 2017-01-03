Lions defender set for Newport County loan

Newport County are set to sign Millwall defender Sid Nelson on loan.

The South London Press reported recently that the Lions centre-back was set to go out and gain more game time to aid his development.

And League Two’s bottom club look likely to land the young defender.

Nelson’s chances of action with Millwall have been reduced by Shaun Hutchinson recovering from injury. The former Fulham defender has partnered Byron Webster in the middle of the Lions backline.

Millwall have already loaned winger Gregg Wylde to Northampton.