Hercules Wimbledon warm up for cross-country championships in Croydon

Hercules’ cross-country runners showed impressive form over the festive season in the run-up to the defence of their Surrey senior men’s cross country team title at Lloyd Park, Croydon on Saturday.

Ben Toomer and Fred Slemeck, who led the team to gold at Dorking 12 months ago, won parkrun events on Christmas Eve.

Slemeck was at the front of a Hercules Wimbledon clean sweep – he headed home a 395-strong field to win the Wimbledon Common 5km event in 17:04 seconds.

Just behind were David Grima (17:30) and teenager Zac Purnell, who clocked a personal best of 17:31 to post a big improvement on the 18:16 he produced on the same course in August. Over-50 veteran Lisa Thomas was second woman to finish.

Toomer beat almost 450 runners to win the Chipping Sodbury event in 16:11. Eileen Brandley was sixth in the women’s race in 23:31.

Slemeck confirmed his good form as he ended 2016 equalling his PB for the distance. He came sixth in the Last Friday of the Month 5km event in Hyde Park on December 30. He clocked 15:44 to match the time he set in Battersea Park in June 2013.

Joe Clark, another member of last year’s winning Surrey team, finished 19th of the 176 runners in a personal best of 16:32. He sliced just one second off his previous best, set at Battersea Park in July 2013.

Young Purnell, who competes in the men’s under-17 championship in Lloyd Park, showed even better form when he posted his first senior parkrun win in Arrow Valley, Redditch, on New Year’s Eve in 17:23, to better his Christmas Eve time on Wimbledon Common by eight seconds. He posted the top male age-graded performance.

Over in Dulwich Park, another member of Hercules Wimbledon’s gold medal-winning senior team 12 months ago, Kieran White, headed home a 199-strong field to win the parkrun in 16:33, posting the top age-graded performance in the process.

Joe Toomey, who is also running in Croydon this weekend, was another parkrun winner on New Year’s Eve, taking the event in Chantry Park Ipswich, in 17:34. He won by more than a minute in a 258-strong field.

Matthew Sharp also warmed up for the Surrey cross country championships with a strong parkrun performance. He was runner-up out of more than 200 runners in Dulwich Park on Christmas Day in 16:15, his best parkrun time of the year.

Over in Bishop’s Park, Fulham, Hercules Wimbledon’s Max Kiralyfi, in his first race for almost four years, beat the 166-strong field, also on Christmas Day, in 17:28.

Competing in his first parkrun event for more than two years, second-claim member Olly Laws headed home a 503-strong field in Nonsuch Park on New Year’s Eve to win by 23 seconds in 17:46. Ellen Weir gained another win when she took the women’s event in the Newport, Isle of Wight parkrun on New Year’s Eve in 21:15.

The club faces a busy weekend. In addition to competing in the Surrey cross country championships in Croydon, some of Hercule’s track and field athletes will contest the South London Athletics Network Indoor Open meeting at the David Weir Leisure Centre, Sutton, on Sunday. The meeting starts at 12noon.