Dulwich Hamlet kick off 2017 with win over Hendon

Dulwich Hamlet kicked-off 2017 and a quest for a Ryman Premier Division play-off place with a convincing 2-1 win against Hendon at Champion Hill on Monday.

A score draw was the outcome of the last league encounter between the two sides earlier this season. This time around, Gavin Rose’s men claimed maximum points with an energetic display.

Following a slow start the South Londoners took control of the game in the first 30 minutes breaking up Hendon’s passing with some quick interceptions.

Nyren Clunis, Ibra Sekajja and Ashley Carew were at the heart of Dulwich’s best attacking moves in the first half, combining some neat link-up play with devastating pace on the counter attack.

Carew latched onto a low cross from Gavin Tomlin in the eighth minute and unleashed a fierce strike that was blocked by a Hendon defender.

The deadlock was eventually broken in the 25th minute, with Carew giving the home side the lead courtesy of a scrappy headed goal.

Greens defender Jamie Smith endured a torrid time on Hendon’s right flank with Clunis, Sekajja and fleet-footed left-back Nathan Green taking it in turns to run at him.

A second goal came in the 62nd minute with Kenny Beaney scoring via a deflected left-footed shot after keeper Tom Lovelock parried a shot from Carew into his path.

An unexpected Hendon goal, scored by Reis Stanislas in the 71st minute, made for a tense finish. However Dulwich wingers continued to surge into the Hendon half with Sekajja coming close to extending the home side’s lead with his strike inches wide of the far post shortly before he was substituted in the 88th minute.

Hamlet have lost one of their past 10 games and face rock bottom Canvey Island this Saturday.