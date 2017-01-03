Charlton Athletic chasing Blackpool midfielder Brad Potts

Charlton have switched their sights to Blackpool attacking midfielder Brad Potts – after missing out on Samir Carruthers.

Addicks boss Karl Robinson wanted to be reunited with Carruthers, who he worked with at Milton Keynes, but the player signed a deal with League One leaders Sheffield United today.

And now Potts, 22, is in their sights.

The former England under-19 international has been a virtual ever-present for Blackpool since joining at the start of last season.

Potts has scored eight goals in the current campaign – six in League Two – and also weighed in with as many assists.