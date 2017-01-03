Mother ‘heartbroken’ after miscarried baby taken for tests

A “heartbroken” London mother who suffered a miscarriage has spoken of her devastation after discovering tests were carried out on her baby’s body without her knowledge.

Laura Percival, 27, miscarried 12 weeks into her pregnancy and was shocked to find the hospital had ‘lost’ the baby, which had been taken to another hospital for tests.

She only found out what had happened to the remains of her miscarried baby when she managed to speak with a member of Croydon University Hospital’s bereavement team more than a month after the miscarriage.

She said: “I was told that they had lost my notes, and they didn’t know where the baby was.

“I found out the remains had been taken to St George’s Hospital in Tooting for tests, without my consent.

“In October I had a meeting with the director of the gynecology department, when I was given a leaflet which I should have been given by the hospital at the time of my miscarriage, basically informing me what to do with the remains.

“I chose the cremation option, for me to have the ashes.”

For weeks after this meeting, Ms Percival was unable to contact the bereavement team, who she had been told would be looking after her.

Eventually, when she did speak to them, the mother-of-one found out the remains of her baby had been sent for tests to St George’s Hospital without her permission.

Croydon University Hospital said it carries out analysis on the tissues from miscarried babies to rule out wider health problems and insisted it does not need to seek permission from the mother to do this.

Ms Percival, who lives in Croydon, added: “I stopped talking to the bereavement team and started to deal with the chaplain who told me that I could no longer have a cremation because of the remains which are left.

“Those tests must have been carried out straight after the surgery. I understand the tests were to find out if there were any markers to find out why the miscarriage happened.

“It is an ordeal which constantly plays on my mind. I really have struggled to get closure.”

Ms Percival said she had been left distressed, confused and upset by the ordeal, which happened almost four months ago.

She added: “It has all been very confusing and I hope everything can be made clearer for future patients going through this heartbreaking ordeal.

“I just don’t think I can ever step foot in there again, I have no faith in them whatsoever to the point that if my other child was sick, I would try to go to another hospital.”

A spokesman from Croydon University Hospital said: “We understand the distress that Ms Percival faced as a result of her miscarriage and we have been in regular contact with her.

“We have listened to her concerns and are continuing to discuss them with her, as well as offering as much support as we can.

“We follow national guidance to automatically send tissue from a miscarriage for analysis to rule out certain wider health conditions.

“These guidelines treat this procedure as routine and it isn’t something that patients are required to consent to.

“We release miscarriage remains to women who wish to have them. However, not all remains contain fetal tissue and sometimes they are solely tissues from the mother.

“In these cases, the law does not allow the remains to be formally buried or cremated, and the Croydon University Health Services NHS Trust is under a strict legal obligation not to sign the paperwork that would allow a formal burial.”

The spokesman also said the hospital had recently appointed a pregnancy loss specialist midwife to support women who suffer a miscarriage.