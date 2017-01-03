Crystal Palace likely to offload Bakary Sako in January window – Birmingham keen on winger

Crystal Palace winger Bakary Sako is likely to head out the exit door this month – with Birmingham City interested in a deal.

The 28-year-old has failed to shine since joining on a free transfer from Wolverhampton Wanderers at the start of last season.

Newcastle were keen on a loan deal in the summer window but Palace decided not to let Sako leave as there were concerns it would deplete their squad further of attacking options.

Birmingham are thought to be willing to pay around £4million for the 28-year-old.

One complication to a deal is that Sako has been named in Mali’s squad for the Africa Cup of Nations. The tournament starts on January 14 and finishes February 5.