Southern passengers ‘taking antidepressants’ over delays

Devastating disruption on Southern trains has left commuters out of work, separated from their families and pushed some to take antidepressants, according to a survey of fed-up passengers.

More than 1,000 customers took part in the poll, which revealed how constant cancellations and delays have forced many to uproot their lives.

Almost two thirds of passengers said they wanted Transport Secretary Chris Grayling and rail minister Paul Maynard to resign over the problems.

The Association of British Commuters, which conducted the survey, said the comments revealed the extent of suffering as services continue to break down.

One commuter, who travels daily from Horley in Surrey into central London, said: “I have lost two jobs and am about to be put on disciplinary for time-keeping in my new job.”

Another passenger, who makes the journey from Merstham to Clapham, said: “Getting to work on time is proving near impossible most days of the week.

“Getting home is a nightmare most days of the week. If I could find a job with no commute, I’d swap in an instant.”

The survey gathered a total of 1,099 responses, mostly from people who commute to work or university every day.

More than two thirds of people polled said they wanted to see Govia Thameslink Railway, Southern’s parent company, stripped of the franchise.

Most customers reported daily delays at an average of 27 minutes on outward journeys and 38 minutes on homeward journeys.

They also reported widespread cancellations and feelings of tiredness and stress.

One passenger, who commutes daily from Brighton to London, said: “Quite simply, it has ruined my life.

“The stress and exhaustion from the constant disruption and uncertainty has had a dramatically negative effect on my work, my health and my relationships.

“From tomorrow I will be separated from my family during the working week and paying a rent I cannot afford simply in order to stay in London to do my job.”

Southern has warned it will not run any trains for six consecutive days in January if planned strikes go ahead.

Alex Foulds, Southern’s deputy chief operating officer, said: “While we will do everything we can to get passengers where they want to go, we have to warn people that journeys may be disrupted and take longer than normal.

“We are sorry that yet again passengers will have their plans disrupted by what is pointless industrial action.

“Our door remains open for meaningful talks and we urge the RMT to see sense and join us in delivering a better railway for everyone in 2017.”

ASLEF, the union which represents nearly 1,000 Southern drivers, plans to stage another wave of industrial action from Monday January 9 to Saturday January 14.

Southern bosses and representatives from ASLEF held talks last week in a bid to prevent any further industrial action, but after two days of discussions both parties left without resolution.