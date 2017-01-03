“An incredible story that anyone can relate to” Ben Turner talks to us about The Kite Runner

Following two highly successful regional runs, the acclaimed stage adaptation of Khaled Hosseini’s The Kite Runner officially opens in the West End next week, writes Nicky Sweetland.

Based on the internationally best-selling novel, the play has been adapted by Matthew Spangler and stars former BBC Casualty star, Ben Turner.

The original 2003 novel has become a bestselling book around the world, published in over 70 countries selling over 31.5 million copies in 60 different languages.

Ben Turner is no stranger to the theatre and knew the profession was where his future would lead from a very young age. His father (Graham Turner) was part of the RSC and the young actor felt determined to follow in his footsteps. After training at Dulwich College and The Guildford School of Acting and Drama, Turner went on to score success, most notably for his roles as nurse Jay Faldren on BBC’s Casualty and Louis XV in Doctor Who.

I caught up with Ben in his dressing room at the Wyndams Theatre, where the cast has enjoyed a busy run of previews over the festive period.

Ben said: “The book was very much our bible in terms of approaching the play. Loosely the play is about a family that are torn apart by a horrible secret and I suppose, slightly bigger than that, it’s about how fear and guilt can drive us to make some terrible decisions that we have to deal with forever and it’s ultimately about having a chance of redemption.”

The award-winning tale of friendship, betrayal and atonement spans cultures and continents as it follows one man’s attempt to confront his past and find redemption. Set in Afghanistan, a divided country on the verge of war, it shows two childhood friends who find themselves about to be torn apart.

Ben plays Amir, a well-to-do Pashtun boy, who after failing to prevent an act of violence against his friend Hassan attempts to atone for this transgression by rescuing Hassan’s son over two decades later.

“He’s been running from this terrible secret for his whole life and at the beginning of the show he decides enough is enough and he’s not going to run anymore. He’s going to come clean and tell the audience this heartbreaking story.” Ben said.

Afghanistan in 1975 is a divided country on the verge of war. It’s a beautiful afternoon in Kabul and the skies are full of the excitement and joy of a kite-flying tournament. Neither Hassan nor Amir can foresee the terrible incident, which will shatter their lives forever.

“Amir isn’t able to stand up in that moment and fight for his friend Hassan and as a result he has to make some terrible decisions, which are the wrong decisions, but ultimately results in the family being torn apart.”

It’s been a long journey from the play’s conception to its West End premiere, with the first stage adaptation seen almost ten years ago at the San Jose State University. After a number of further productions in the US, the play received its European premiere at the Nottingham Playhouse in 2013, which is where Ben was first introduced to the not altogether likeable character of Amir.

“I read the book before I came to the show and I didn’t like this character and a lot of people don’t. I remember reading it for the first time and being livid with him, so it was interesting trying to get an angel on a character I didn’t necessarily like that much; it was tricky, I’m not going to lie. Ultimately we all make mistakes and we can all look back at things we didn’t handle well or situations when we could have been kinder. There are kids who can stand up to the bully and kids who can’t. Amir just didn’t have that faculty as a kid and as a consequence some horrible things happened. I got over that and decided I didn’t need to like the character and that I just needed to commit to it and let people make up their own minds.”

Since the first draft, the script has continued to be adapted and is much more streamlined for the West End audiences. Ben is excited to be reprising the role and speaks with a real verve and passion about the show.

“It’s such a blessing to be able to return to a part and a story and just let it settle. I’m a slightly different person to the one I was four or five years ago, so I’m going to naturally bring different things to it.”

Ben said, “What’s amazing about this show is that there’s no tricks, no gimmicks, there’s no big star playing the lead, it’s just humble old school story telling at its best and I think the West End needs more of that, personally.”

The show is directed by Giles Croft and is attracting a diverse audience, as it’s a popular text for school students.

Ben tells me, “It’s an incredible story that anyone can relate to and hopefully something that you will think about for a long time.”

The Kite Runner is playing at the Wyndham’s Theatre for a strictly limited season until 11th March.