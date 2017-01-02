Greenwich Borough hit five goals for second game running as Sittingbourne suffer shellacking

Greenwich Borough started 2017 in the same manner they ended 2016, hitting five in an emphatic away victory.

Gary Alexander’s men travelled down to Sittingbourne, looking for revenge following a disappointing 3-1 defeat at home in August.

The away side were unchanged following their brilliant 5-0 win over East Grinstead on New Year’s Eve as they played their second game in three days, while their opponents Sittingbourne made just the one change as ex-Borough player Hassan Jalloh came into the starting 11.

Borough got off to a perfect start with the division’s top scorer Billy Dunn driving home an effort from the left edge of the area when Tom Carr stuck out a leg and deflected it into his own goal in the seventh minute.

The rest of the first half was fairly comfortable for the away sid. Mohamed Eisa capped it off when his turn of pace broke him through the Sittingbourne back-line before slotting home, sending Greenwich into the half-time break with a two-goal lead.

They continued their dominance in the second-half when central defender Liam Hickey got his second goal in as many games after Robert Denness’ header clattered against the woodwork and fell into his path.

Eisa got his second goal of the game in the 67th minute when Charlie MacDonald’s incisive pass sent the striker through and he calmly rounded the keeper to pass into an empty net.

Robert Denness was granted his reward as he claimed his 16th goal of the season. Billy Dunn’s pinpoint pass sliced open the Sittingbourne defence and allowed Denness to slide home past the onrushing goalkeeper.

The Sittingbourne fans did eventually have something to cheer about as they claimed a consolation goal in the 79th minute – Josh Wisson’s corner crept into Craig Holloway’s goal.

But the day remained very much Greenwich Borough’s as they continue a good run of form which has seen them hit 13 goals in only three matches.