Josh Magennis urged Charlton boss not to take him off before he bagged Valley hat-trick

Karl Robinson heaped praise on hat-trick hero Josh Magennis after the striker helped his side claim an emphatic 4-1 win over Bristol Rovers.

Goals either side of half-time from the Northern Ireland international had edged the Addicks in front after Jermaine Easter gave the visitors an early lead.

Jorge Teixeira scored his first of the season to extend the winning margin before Magennis completed the rout with his hat-trick goal.

Robinson lauded the striker’s work-rate all over the pitch.

“It was the big man’s answer to cap it off like he did,” he explained. “What people didn’t see was that during the second half he ran back 70 yards to make a tackle on the edge of our box and was dead on his feet. I was going to bring him off and he said “don’t you dare.”

“I thought their goal came against the run of play. That’s the first time for a while I’ve seen us dominate possession of the football. Every time we lost it we ran to get it back. To play two games in three days and put that second-half performance in was outstanding.”

Youngsters Ezri Konsa and Joe Aribo excelled in midfield for the hosts, with the latter providing three assists to bring his total to four in two games.

Robinson said that the players are bound to earn comparisons with one of his starlets during his time at Milton Keynes.

“It’s brave to play two young players of that age in central midfield,” said the 36-year-old.

“I don’t think many have had that opportunity to do it. They were on another planet today. They’re as good as I’ve seen for a long time. Everyone is going to look at those two and their shape size and athleticism and you know who they’re going to be linked to – Dele Alli. The kids are outstanding. I’m really excited to work with these young players.”

The Charlton manager, who recorded his first win at The Valley, said he rewarded the players as they returned to the dressing room with a celebratory tipple.

“When can you not love winning at The Valley?” he beamed.

“I’ve just bought them all a beer in the dressing room. I know it’s not a modern thing to do but they didn’t have a drink over Christmas. So when they went in, there was a beer by all their places to say Happy Christmas, Happy New Year and well done from myself.

“Some of the young lads, and I don’t think they’re old enough to drink yet, wanted all those silly alco pops but they’re only getting a good old pint of beer from me. The players mentality today was outstanding.”