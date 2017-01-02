Charlton boss provides transfer update: Brighton midfielder close to signing and MK speculation continues

Karl Robinson seemed to drop a hint about Milton Keynes midfielder Samir Carruthers joining Charlton after the 23-year-old was left out of their squad to face Chesterfield today.

The official Milton Keynes twitter account confirmed the former Republic of Ireland U21 international had not been involved due to “discussions with an unnamed club over a potential transfer.”

When asked about the Buckinghamshire club leaving out a player, Robinson immediately asked if it was Carruthers.

“Was Samir left out today?” he said. “I didn’t know anything about that. There was speculation we’ve been interested. I didn’t know he had been left out but I have got an idea what for.”

When told that the player had also been linked with Ipswich, Robinson replied, “We’ll see. Its well documented that I think Samir is one of the best midfield players in the league but I’ve got Joe Aribo and Ezri Konsa who are born and bred Charlton.”

It has also been suggested that Robinson may try and raid his former club for Ben Reeves. The Charlton manager admitted he’d be willing to bring both players to The Valley.

“They’re two talented kids,” he admitted.

“If they’re available would I be interested? Yes. But they’re not my players and I don’t think they’re available. But, we’ll see.”

The Liverpudlian said that he hoped to complete some business early in the window, with Jake Forster-Caskey set to join from Brighton.

“We’re looking to try and get something done sooner rather than later but we can’t put a timeline on it,” explained Robinson.

“I think we still need to improve in some areas. The important thing today was that I didn’t shoehorn, but I made some brave decisions, which people may or may not have agreed with. I’m not going to put players in positions that are not their natural position.

“I think I have to prove to the owner that the players are going to drive us forward. I wanted two midfield players and I know I’m going to now get a phone call – where are them two going to play? We need natural wingers who are exciting to get us off our seats. We need a support mechanism for Josh [Magennis], I know Lee [Novak] has been injured a lot. Maybe I’ll have to get some more players out as well to bring in the right type of players to drive us forward.”