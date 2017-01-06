Dons told they are not favourites as they head to Sutton United in FA Cup – and a 3G pitch

AFC Wimbledon fans have been warned that they are not favourites for this weekend’s FA Cup tie at non-league Sutton United.

The Dons came close to a second round exit from the competition only to score four times in the last 10 minutes in an amazing 4-3 win at Curzon Ashton.

And the reward for Wimbledon is a trip to National League Sutton, who play on a 3G pitch – an artificial surface.

United have won five of their last six on home plastic and their 2-1 win over Coventry City – then in the top-flight – at Gander Green Lane in 1989 is one of the most famous giant-killings in the tournament.

Ardley said: “My initial thoughts were that it had a good chance to be a TV game, with the romance of the cup.

“Straight away I just went ‘wow – that will be a tough one’. Because Dose [Paul Doswell] has done a great job there. You look at their record in the league, their home form compared to away is very good. They’ve mastered the surface.

“It is going to be a very even game. Anyone who thinks we’re strong, strong favourites will be mistaken. I don’t think there will be much in it.”