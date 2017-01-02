Millwall boss Harris: Decision count by referee has gone against us in Dons derby draw

Millwall boss Neil Harris claimed his side “dealt with a physical test” in Monday’s 2-2 draw at AFC Wimbledon.

Aiden O’Brien opened the scoring early on in the early kick-off at Kingsmeadow, but the Lions were almost immediately pegged back by hotshot Lyle Taylor.

Steve Morison nudged Millwall back in front before half-time, but Tom Elliott ensured a share of the spoils by heading home early in the second half.

Harris was pleased with his players after picking up a 10th point in 12 over the festive period, but was disappointed with the manner in conceding both goals.

“It was a physical game, a fast game – everything that I expected,” he said. “It was a challenging game. We had to deal with a lot of physicality, a lot of balls into our box.

“It’s been a great effort from the boys [to get 10 points out of 12]. It’s not just about the starting 11, it’s about everybody. The squad is competitive, the squad push each other.

“It was a tough decision today whether to stick with the same team or make changes – I decided to stick with the same team because they deserved it. Over the course of the period, I’m really pleased.”

“[Aiden and Steve] showed their quality with the goals. There was a lot of scrappy play – it wasn’t a classic – but it was similar to our game against Gillingham where there was a lot of second ball restarts.

“I don’t think we necessarily bossed both boxes, but that comes down to Wimbledon’s size and presence.”

In a tough afternoon for both sides, referee Nigel Miller had to be on hand numerous times to bring order to proceedings.

Harris would not be drawn to criticising the officiating, but stated that his side were “hard done by.”

“If you look at the decision count, it’s gone hugely against us. I won’t be drawn into saying too much about the referee, but it’s safe to say myself, the players and the fans felt a little bit hard done by.”

Millwall now take a break from the league to compete in the FA Cup against AFC Bournemouth – that’s a game that the manager is looking forward to, but he already has one eye on returning to League One action at Charlton on January 14.

“We’ve got to carry this form into the New Year. We have a welcome distraction of the FA Cup this weekend, but then we’re back into the deep end at Charlton.

“We have to make the most of the recent success we’ve had and the points total we’ve gained.”