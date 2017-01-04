Dons boss reveals position he wants to bring in new face during transfer window

Neal Ardley has revealed that a midfielder is top of his transfer wishlist – but is not sure if AFC Wimbledon will find one that improves on his current options.

The Dons started 2017 with a 2-2 draw at home to Millwall.

When asked by the South London Press about any early activity in the window, Ardley replied: “I don’t think anything will happen early. I’ve got a board meeting on Wednesday and I’m sure certain things will get discussed.

“We would like to identify at least one player and try and bring him in but January is very tough to try and get it right. You want a player who comes in good enough to go straight into the first-team. I’ve got a good group here, so it becomes even harder.

“We’re probably looking at the midfield area that I’d like to add to. It is tough to find someone better than what we’ve got.”