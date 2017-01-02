Majestic Magennis hits hat-trick as Charlton thrash Bristol Rovers

Karl Robinson secured his first home win as Charlton manager in emphatic style as a Josh Magennis hat-trick helped towards a 4-1 victory over Bristol Rovers.

The Addicks, who also beaten their visitors 5-1 in the reverse fixture in November, fell behind early on to a Jermaine Easter strike. Magennis had them level just before the break, and headed a second not long after the interval.

Jorge Teixeira notched the third from close range, before Magennis rounded off the victory with a sublime finish to complete his treble.

The Gas had started on top and gained the lead as early as the 11th minute. Former Millwall striker Easter, who had already gone close in the opening stages, intercepted a loose Patrick Bauer pass in the Charlton half. The former Palace and Millwall man was able to round home keeper Dillon Phillips and slot home into an empty net.

Soon after, Magennis struck the crossbar with a curling free-kick, but the hosts would from then on endure a frustrating first period as Rovers piled plenty of men behind the ball.

Adam Chicksen’s cross caught Will Puddy out but crashed off the bar before Magennis levelled things up – somewhat out of the blue – four minutes before the break.

Joe Aribo’s free-kick found the former Kilmarnock man at the far post to plant a header beyond Puddy as the sides went in level at the break.

Charlton were ahead early in the second period, and the goal was a carbon copy of their first. Again Aribo’s free-kick found Magennis, this time completely unmarked at the far post, where he nodded his second goal home.

The third came just before the hour mark and secured a hat-trick of assists for Aribo. He was afforded too much time and space to break down the left and produced a simple cross that Teixeira tapped home from two yards out. It was the Portuguese defender’s first goal of the campaign.

The majestic Magennis completed his hat-trick with just over 15 minutes left. Andrew Crofts set him through with a measured ball over the top but the Northern Irish international still had plenty to do, curling around Puddy and in off the far post from just inside the area.

The scores remained the same from then on, which meant that Charlton, who now have a fortnight off as next weekend’s opponents Rochdale are still in the FA Cup, head into their rematch with South London rivals Millwall on a high and unbeaten in three since their 3-1 defeat at The Den before Christmas.