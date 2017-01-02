Monday, January 2, 2017
Dons boss: Stats show we edged derby draw with Millwall

By Richard Cawley -
Neal Ardley AFC Wimbledon v Millwall, SkyBet League 1 , The Cherry Red Records Stadium, 2 January 2017. Image by Keith Gillard

Neal Ardley felt that his AFC Wimbledon side shaded today’s 2-2 draw at home to Millwall.

The Dons fought back twice from falling behind to end a two-game losing streak.

Ardley said: “Their first goal is a wonderful strike and the second one is an unfortunate error. But I think that the stats showed me what I thought – that we were the better team.

“The second one [Steve Morison’s lob] is just unfortunate. If [Lee] Gregory wins the header then Morison is two yards offside.

“Our second goal is exceptional. Lyle [Taylor] brought some zest to the side.

“When you have lost two games you don’t want to lose a third. The fixtures were tough over Christmas, the fixture list had not been kind to us.”

Richard Cawley
Sports Editor | South London Press sports editor since 2007 who has covered huge sporting events for the paper – Crystal Palace’s Championship play-off final, two trips to Wembley in the FA Cup and David Haye’s world heavyweight unification fight with Wladimir Klitschko. Previously sub-edited on the Sunday Mirror, Daily Star and Sport First. Former ClubCall deputy editor.

