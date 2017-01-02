Millwall and Dons battle out 2-2 draw in a ding-dong scrap

AFC Wimbledon and Millwall served up a fine advert for League One football as they battled out a 2-2 draw at Kingsmeadow.

The Lions, who had won their last three matches, twice took the lead through Aiden O’Brien and Steve Morison.

But the Dons, coming into the derby off the back of two successive losses, fought back to level through Lyle Taylor and Tom Elliott.

Millwall were unchanged for a fourth successive match. Wimbledon boss Neal Ardley made four changes to his misfiring side with Sean Kelly, Darius Charles, Dean Parrett and Taylor drafted into the starting line-up.

The home side had a good chance early on when Jake Reeves’ ball over an advancing Lions defence found Taylor onside, but his first-time flick header was straight at Jordan Archer.

Millwall moved ahead in the fifth minute. Ardley will have been unhappy with the way in which O’Brien danced through a couple of half-hearted challenges but you could not argue with the execution from the winger as he slammed a right-footed shot in off the underside of the bar. Shea perhaps got the faintest of touches, but not enough to prevent its destination to the back of the net.

Wimbledon found an almost instant response. And if you could make a criticism of Taylor that he took his first chance too early with the amount of space afforded him, he levelled matters with a poacher’s finish.

Charles met Parrett’s corner to head the ball goalwards and the former Lions striker got a flick to take it beyond Archer.

Wimbledon had more fluency to their passing but it was Millwall who created the better chances. Shea just about kept out Lee Gregory’s shot and then Morison glanced wide when picked out by O’Brien. With his high standards, it had to go down as a bad miss.

Reeves slammed well over from a tight angle before Morison showed those predatory instincts once again.

The veteran frontman calmly lobbed over Shea in the 40th minute to give the Lions a second lead of the afternoon.

Wimbledon made a fast start to the second half and Charles planted a Parrett free-kick powerfully over before they did make it 2-2.

Taylor was central to it – even if it was his hold-up play and then run down the right before a pinpoint near-post cross was headed home by the diving Elliott.

George Francomb was the next to go close. Taylor swung over a deep cross which Elliott headed into the path of the onrushing Francomb but his effort cleared the bar.

The frantic nature of the match was highlighted by a 61st-minute scramble. Millwall wanted a penalty as the ball was swung in and it needed Shea to make a last-ditch dive to his left to prevent Paul Robinson netting an own goal.

Archer had been pressured on his kicking throughout and a poor clearance fell to substitute Dominic Poleon, sparking an instant Dons attack. He redeemed himself with a brilliant save to turn Reeves’ full-blooded strike around his post.

Substitutions were made by both teams and while the intensity did not drop in the closing stages, the amount of chances did.

David Worrall, introduced by the Lions in the closing stages, had an effort from 20 yards drift wide as he took on the shot with his weaker left foot.