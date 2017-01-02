Monday, January 2, 2017
Palace boss Allardyce reveals bugbear after Arsenal loss

Palace boss Allardyce reveals bugbear after Arsenal loss

By Richard Cawley -
Joel Ward looks dejected during the Arsenal match Photo: Paul Edwards

Sam Allardyce was critical of his side’s use of the ball in the opening 45 minutes of Crystal Palace’s 2-0 defeat to Arsenal.

He said: “Our first-half performance defensively was pretty good – but our first half performance in possession was pretty poor. That caused us to continue to defend, defend and defend far too much and far too deep.

“That was my big problem in the first half. Our players were passing to Arsenal instead of passing to their own players on simple passes.

“It was costly in the end. Benteke had a super, super chance to level the score. At places like this you have to take them. We didn’t and they got a second.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Richard Cawley
Sports Editor | South London Press sports editor since 2007 who has covered huge sporting events for the paper – Crystal Palace’s Championship play-off final, two trips to Wembley in the FA Cup and David Haye’s world heavyweight unification fight with Wladimir Klitschko. Previously sub-edited on the Sunday Mirror, Daily Star and Sport First. Former ClubCall deputy editor.

LEAVE A REPLY

© © Copyright 2016 - Capital Media Newspapers
Palace boss Allardyce reveals bugbear after Arsenal loss