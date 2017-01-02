Palace boss Allardyce reveals bugbear after Arsenal loss

Sam Allardyce was critical of his side’s use of the ball in the opening 45 minutes of Crystal Palace’s 2-0 defeat to Arsenal.

He said: “Our first-half performance defensively was pretty good – but our first half performance in possession was pretty poor. That caused us to continue to defend, defend and defend far too much and far too deep.

“That was my big problem in the first half. Our players were passing to Arsenal instead of passing to their own players on simple passes.

“It was costly in the end. Benteke had a super, super chance to level the score. At places like this you have to take them. We didn’t and they got a second.”