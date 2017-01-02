A tremendous soundtrack performed with excellence: Lazarus, King’s Cross Theatre

Many music industry idols shuffled off this mortal coil in 2016, but perhaps one of the most influential was the legendary artist David Bowie. One of the Brixton born musician’s final gifts to the world was a collaboration with Irish playwright Enda Walsh and Belgian director Ivo van Hove, to make a musical sequel to Nicolas Roeg’s sci-fi drama The Man Who Fell to Earth. The result was a musical called Lazarus, which premiered on Broadway and has enjoyed a hugely successful run in one of the vast pop up auditoriums in Kings Cross. I felt the surreal, cerebral production was an appropriate way to mark my final theatre visit of the year, writes Nicky Sweetland.

Unlike the 1976 film, which starred Bowie, Lazarus doesn’t follow an easily interpreted narrative and instead relies heavily on the audience’s ability to suspend reality and become immersed in the star-man’s world of semi consciousness.

Bowie’s alien Newton is played with a brooding torment by Michael C Hall, whose strong voice and boozy deportment expertly conveys the displaced troubled soul within.

Newton has become stranded on Earth and even though he has enjoyed the trappings of wealth and celebrity, his desperation to return to his own planet has manifested in alcohol addiction, as he yearns for his deceased blue haired soul mate, Mary Lou. His housekeeper Elly (Amy Lennox vividly chaotic) becomes infected by his despair and delves into an obsession, which results in a psychotic impersonation of Newton’s lost love.

With a chorus of specters in azure wigs and a backdrop of hypnotic projections by Tal Yarden, we are further drawn into the mind of the otherworldly creature, where we find the frighteningly charismatic Valentine (Michael Esper, wonderfully roguish) and the unnamed Girl (Sophia Anne Caruso, vocally stunning and utterly enchanting).

The undoubted attraction of the show for many will be Bowie’s back catalogue, which does, at times feel a little shoe horned in, but nonetheless provides a fitting reminder as to why the legendary song writer is so celebrated, with well known songs like All the Young Dudes and Heroes rocking the rafters of the cowshed like auditorium.

I’m not going to pretend I knew what was going on at all times, but I’m not sure I was supposed to, however, after I had embraced the way out weirdness I discovered an attractive production with a tremendous soundtrack performed with excellence.

Lazarus is playing at the King’s Cross Theatre until 22nd January.