Greenwich Borough end 2016 by smashing five past East Grinstead

Greenwich Borough ended 2016 in emphatic style as they thrashed East Grinstead 0-5 at East Court on New Year’s Eve.

The Borough were forced into a single change after Lewwis Spence limped off in the 3-1 win over Cray Wanderers on Boxing Day, Liam Hickey coming into the starting line-up.

It took the Borough just seven minutes before they took the lead, as Mohammed Eisa raced into the East Grinstead box and drilled the ball past Chris Haigh and into the bottom left corner, bringing his season’s tally in the league to 11.

The day got better in the 21st minute as veteran striker Charlie MacDonald grabbed his seventh league goal of the season when he slid his effort past the outstretched Haigh.

The East Grinstead captain had to pick the ball out of his net once again in the 32nd minute when Hickey scored his first Borough goal as he arrived at the back post following an Eisa corner, putting the away side completely in the driving seat heading into the half-time interval.

Greenwich Borough started the second half in similar fashion when Charlie MacDonald doubled his tally in the 53rd minute as he glanced home a Robert Denness flick on, following another dangerous Eisa set piece.

The game was wrapped up in the final seconds as substitute Liam MacDevitt directed home a rebound following an Eisa effort, the speedy winger’s third Borough goal since joining the club in November.

The Greenwich Borough manager Gary Alexander praised his side on Twitter following the game, stating that it was a ‘pleasing performance from the boys against tricky opposition’ before adding that East Grinstead was a ‘great setup’.

Borough travel down to Sittingbourne today, looking to take revenge for the 3-1 win for Sittingbourne at DGS Marine Stadium in August.