Bristol Rovers 2 Dons 0: A mid-season slump or temporary blip?

Following the 3-0 defeat at Southend United, Neal Ardley was forced into one change with Lyle Taylor having to sit out this game due to his red card. This meant a rare start for Tyrone Barnett.

The other two changes were Jon Meades returning at left-back and Andy Barcham taking his place on the left of midfield.

Wimbledon have never won at Bristol Rovers and few were confident that would change and so it proved.

Two strikes from Matt Taylor in the second half separated the sides, but as is customary there were two talking points where penalties could and perhaps should have been awarded.

Tom Elliott was wrestled to the ground and his shirt almost removed from his back, but the referee deemed it to be fair play.

The other was Dean Parrett hacked down inside the box and the free-kick was then awarded outside.

Would either penalty award have had an impact on the final score? Based on play until then, highly unlikely.

Quite simply the team is going through a mid-season away slump in the league.

The last goal they scored was in the 1-0 win on October 22, when Peterborough were dispatched.

In hindsight that game, which should have seen the Dons win 4-0, was a high point and it is baffling as to why no league goals have since been found.

Oldham Athletic was a tight affair and the 0-0 reflected the day, whilst the stalemate at Millwall was seen as positive. Both were points won rather than two dropped.

The 0-1 against MK Cons hurt, especially with the manner of a penalty award.

Southend United and New Year’s Eve simply saw the team completely and utterly out of sorts.

That means three away games on the spin have been lost and five games without a league goal.

Interspersed have been cup games at Bury, Newport County and Curzon Ashton, so supporters know goals can be scored. Conversely the defence has at times seemed on the back foot and chasing shadows.

Neal Ardley changed the formation for Bristol to 4-4-2 in an attempt to make the team solid across the pitch and for long periods Rovers were held at bay with the best chance falling to Andy Barcham, but somehow the goalkeeper managed to smother the shot and force it away for a corner.

Had Wimbledon taken the lead then, then perhaps the outcome would have been different, since Rovers looked no better or worse and they had had a pretty patchy run of form too.

It is though in moments like that, which see games won or lost.

Perhaps then some of the missed chances are down to tiredness?

This then begs the question, whether Ardley should be rotating his squad more?

True there have been injuries to key players, one of which saw Darius Charles come on in a striker role for the last few minutes of the game.

Will he replace Chris Robertson in defence? If so, then the promotion-winning back four will once again be in place and perhaps then confidence will return.

With the derby against Millwall today followed by the FA Cup away to Sutton United, Ardley and Dons supporters will be seeking positive answers very soon.

AFC Wimbledon 4-4-2: Shea 7, Fuller 5, Robinson 6, Robertson 6, Meades 5, Bulman 5 (Parrett 67, 7), Reeves 6, Francomb 5, Barcham 7 (Poleon 67, 7), Elliott 7, Barnett 7 (Charles 85)