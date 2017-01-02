Dons boss concerned at “stumbling” side as they head into Millwall derby

AFC Wimbledon boss Neal Ardley admits his side have been “stumbling” ahead of today’s South London derby against Millwall.

The Lions travel to Kingsmeadow looking for a fourth straight League One win.

But Wimbledon have lost 3-0 at Southend United on Boxing Day and followed up with a 2-0 reverse at Bristol Rovers on New Year’s Eve.

It has seen the Dons drop to 11th in the table.

Ardley said: “We’ve stumbled our way through the last four weeks. We’ve won games and got things in certain games, like the cups, but haven’t kept the levels where they need to be.

“We’ve come up against two good teams who have shown us how far away we aee from the good teams in this league at the moment.

“We had a lot of height and power in our team and it is disappointing that Bristol looked the stronger team throughout the game. We take pride in our energy levels, commitment and working for each other – we’ve been shown up in all those in our last two games.

“I’m not going to batter the players, they’ve had such a good 2016.”