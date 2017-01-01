Sunday, January 1, 2017
Palace boss Allardyce unhappy at scheduling of Swansea game and set to freshen up squad

By Richard Cawley -
Sam Allardyce will make changes for Crystal Palace’s home game against Swansea City on Tuesday – and is unhappy the Welsh side have had extra time to recover.

The Eagles lost 2-0 at Arsenal in a 4pm kick-off today and are back in action just over 48 hours later in SE25.

Swansea, rock-bottom of the Premier League, lost 3-0 at home to Bournemouth on Saturday afternoon.

“I need to change the team around a little bit,” said Allardyce. “Swansea played yesterday and we had to play today. I’ll have to make some changes on Tuesday based on fatigue – the players ran a long way chasing that ball off Arsenal, which is always the case.

“We don’t have as much recovery as them [Swansea], which I think is wrong. I think you should have more than 48 hours recovery – it’s probably even less than that.

“We’ll try to deal with it the best we can. That might be putting fresh legs in there.”

