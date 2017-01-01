Crystal Palace haven’t got answers to Arsenal’s attacking questions

Crystal Palace endured a difficult start to 2017 as Arsenal put in a highly-fluid display of attacking football to run out 2-0 winners in north London.

The Eagles have often been the opponents for stunning goals since winning promotion back to the Premier League – and Olivier Giroud’s outrageous opener was right up there in terms of quality.

The Frenchman met Alexis Sanchez’s cross with an impudent scorpion-style backheel flick which beat Wayne Hennessey and clipped down off the upright.

That gave the Gunners a first-half lead which their dominant passing display deserved.

Palace’s only shot of note in the opening 45 minutes was a Yohan Cabaye curler which was straight at Petr Cech.

Christian Benteke had a chance to equalise two minutes after the restart. Andros Townsend’s right-wing cross was made-to-measure for the club record signing, who had the jump on Hector Bellerin but could only guide his header down and wide of the far post.

Arsenal’s pace, passing and overlapping full-backs caused problems all afternoon and Alex Iwobi made it 2-0 on 56 minutes. He reacted quickest to the looping ball after Scott Dann slid to cut out Nacho Monreal’s whipped delivery, his header guided astutely over Wayne Hennessey with Joel Ward only guiding it onto the underside of the bar as he tried to make a last-ditch intervention.

Palace’s best chances came in a short-lived purple patch on the hour. Cech used both fists to punch away Benteke’s header from a Jason Puncheon corner and then had to dive to his left to push Yohan Cabaye’s volley away. The Gunners stopper then denied Townsend’s full-blooded effort.

It was not to get any better than that for the Eagles and boss Sam Allardyce knew the contest was up – bringing off Townsend, Benteke and Cabaye with Tuesday’s home game against Swansea clearly in his thoughts.