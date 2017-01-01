Northampton land Millwall winger Wylde and Palace midfielder Boateng

Millwall winger Gregg Wylde and Crystal Palace midfielder Hiram Boateng have both joined Northampton Town on loan.

Scot Wylde is surplus to requirements at the Lions – having struggled to make an impact since his summer move from Plymouth Argyle on a free transfer.

The South London Press reported a number of weeks ago that he would be allowed to make an exit at the start of 2017 and League One outfit Northampton have wasted no time in bringing in the left-footed winger.

Boateng has failed to get game time with Palace.

Both could make their debuts against Bradford City tomorrow.