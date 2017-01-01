Chelsea loan signing is “flip of a coin” for Charlton manager

Charlton boss Karl Robinson has admitted that Jay Dasilva’s loan from Chelsea is a step into the unknown – as the 18-year-old gets ready for his first taste of senior football.

The 18-year-old, who can play at both left-back and midfield, is the first addition made by the Addicks in the January transfer window.

Robinson said: “Jay can play as a number 10 as well as down the left. He’s rapid. But he is also young and this is his first loan – it’s a flick of the coin in the air, catch it and then we’ll see.

“First loans are so unpredictable. He is a great kid and trained with us yesterday [Friday].”

Robinson is aiming to secure a second signing today.

“Hopefully we’ll have another midfielder in by tomorrow [today],” he said. “He is a good player. He’ll make the squad better. A lot of clubs in League One wanted him but he didn’t want to drop down. He has waited but thinks this is the League One club.

“We’re a long way off from where I want to be.”