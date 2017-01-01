Charlton boss on Milton Keynes duo and raised transfer fees

Karl Robinson has once again warned that Charlton will not pay over the odds for transfer targets – with the South London club looking to secure Milton Keynes pair Ben Reeves and Samir Carruthers in the January window.

The South London Press has been told that the Addicks have bid for Reeves but that a hefty price tag has been slapped on the attacking midfielder, who is out of contract at the end of the season.

Carruthers is also a free agent at the end of June as he turns 24 in April.

“I don’t think it is ever fair to comment on someone elses players – they were once my players,” said Robinson.

“Ben Reeves didn’t have a club – I took him on a free. I stuck my neck out to sign Samir. I think everyone in the football world knows what I think about those two players – they are exceptional talents.

“But they are not mine. I think there is a lot of speculation about other teams taking them as well. Everybody puts Charlton in the mix to try and raise the value. We will pull out of a deal for any player if it gets silly.

“I won’t be bullied by any club – that’s not just them, it’s any club trying to be smart.”

A problem for Charlton is the impending sale of Ademola Lookman to Everton.

Robinson said: “Everyone will put an extra zero on their price tag and that’s unfair. Players are only worth what the other team can pay for them. Just because we’ve done good business, we shouldn’t have to spend our money because we’ve been good at what we do.

“I said to the owner the other week that I don’t think that’s right. Players are worth what they are worth. If people ask silly money because they think we have it that is taking the mickey a little bit. Someone has got to take a stand and I’ll take a stand – and be the one that gets the stick!”