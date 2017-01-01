Ricky Holmes has “no choice” but to be fit for Charlton-Millwall derby

Ricky Holmes is set to make his return for Charlton Athletic in the South London derby against Millwall.

The winger has been sidelined with a broken foot since the start of November and has missed the last nine League One matches.

Holmes, 29, has been a star performer for the Addicks – chipping in with both goals and assists.

Goalkeeper Declan Rudd (hip) is another closing in on a return. Right-back Chris Solly trained yesterday.

When asked if Holmes will be back for the reverse fixture with the Lions, Robinson said: “I’ve told Ricky he’s got no choice! And the same with Dec. There’s a big one around the corner. You’ve got to be fit because there are scores to settle, so hurry back.

“The Millwall game was an amazing experience. I can honestly say, hand on heart, I was devastated. I’ve never witnessed intensity like that and I’ve been involved in some big, big games – that’s even in the Premier League when I was working with Sam Allardyce.

“The intensity and atmosphere was electric. I can’t wait for that to be at The Valley and to be in our favour.”