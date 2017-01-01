Sunday, January 1, 2017
Ricky Holmes has “no choice” but to be fit for Charlton-Millwall derby

By Richard Cawley -
Charlton Athletic's Ricky Holmes sees this second half penalty saved by Gillingham goalkeeper Stuart Nelson

Ricky Holmes is set to make his return for Charlton Athletic in the South London derby against Millwall.

The winger has been sidelined with a broken foot since the start of November and has missed the last nine League One matches.

Holmes, 29, has been a star performer for the Addicks – chipping in with both goals and assists.

Goalkeeper Declan Rudd (hip) is another closing in on a return. Right-back Chris Solly trained yesterday.

When asked if Holmes will be back for the reverse fixture with the Lions, Robinson said: “I’ve told Ricky he’s got no choice! And the same with Dec. There’s a big one around the corner. You’ve got to be fit because there are scores to settle, so hurry back.

“The Millwall game was an amazing experience. I can honestly say, hand on heart, I was devastated. I’ve never witnessed intensity like that and I’ve been involved in some big, big games – that’s even in the Premier League when I was working with Sam Allardyce.

“The intensity and atmosphere was electric. I can’t wait for that to be at The Valley and to be in our favour.”

Richard Cawley
Sports Editor | South London Press sports editor since 2007 who has covered huge sporting events for the paper – Crystal Palace’s Championship play-off final, two trips to Wembley in the FA Cup and David Haye’s world heavyweight unification fight with Wladimir Klitschko. Previously sub-edited on the Sunday Mirror, Daily Star and Sport First. Former ClubCall deputy editor.

