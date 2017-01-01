Sunday, January 1, 2017
Loan duo not going to be recalled by Charlton

By Richard Cawley -
Cristian Ceballos and Igor Vetokele will not be recalled from their loan spells by new Charlton boss Karl Robinson.

The Addicks boss headed out to Belgian recently to meet owner Roland Duchatelet.

And while there he took in the game between Sint-Truiden and Standard Liege. Winger Ceballos, on loan to Sint-Truiden, netted in a 2-2 draw.

Vetokele is also on a temporary move to the Jupiler Pro League but has not netted in 14 appearances.

When asked if either of the attacking pair could head back to Charlton, Robinson replied: “No. I saw Cristian score last week and it was nice to see him play.

“But Tony [Watt] is the one I will look at. He’s got to redeem himself to the badge.

“We’ve still got several injured players to come back into the squad and I’m trying to bring four or five in. We can take this club forward with some young players – and buying some.”

Richard Cawley
Sports Editor | South London Press sports editor since 2007 who has covered huge sporting events for the paper – Crystal Palace’s Championship play-off final, two trips to Wembley in the FA Cup and David Haye’s world heavyweight unification fight with Wladimir Klitschko. Previously sub-edited on the Sunday Mirror, Daily Star and Sport First. Former ClubCall deputy editor.

