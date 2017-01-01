Charlton boss – Tony Watt has to prove he has the balls to play for me

Tony Watt is set to be put through a gruelling fitness test on his Charlton Athletic return – with boss Karl Robinson revealing he tried to sign the Scottish striker while in charge at Milton Keynes.

The 23-year-old was loaned to Hearts at the start of August and has made 17 appearances, scoring once.

But Watt is returning to South London.

The question is whether he can still have a part to play for Charlton. Previous loans to Cardiff City and Blackburn Rovers contained potential permanent deals.

Robinson said: “He’s going to come in and I’m going to run the legs off him – make him sweat and cry – to see whether he has got the balls to play for me.

“That’s the top and the bottom of it.

“There’s so many questions about Tony Watt – his attitude and desire – but no-one in this football world would ever question his talent. I tried to sign him 12 months ago in this window. I’m not too sure Charlton know that.

“But he has got to come back and apologise for certain things and he has to endear himself to the fans, me and the club. If you want to play football then come to a club that is going places – with great young players, great fans and great desire.

“Come and prove me wrong. Try and come and be the best player in the league.

“We need to bring him back for testing and I’ll see in that testing if he’s got the application to be here.”