Charlton boss not able to supply answers to assistant boss Nugent’s continued absence

Karl Robinson was unable to shed any light on the absence of assistant manager Kevin Nugent after Charlton’s 1-1 draw at Southend this afternoon.

Nugent has not been at the Addicks’ last two League One fixtures.

And the South London Press has been told that the former caretaker boss – who filled in ably immediately after Russell Slade’s sacking – is expected to leave his role.

Robinson has already brought in Richie Barker from Milton Keynes. And Chris O’Loughlin has stayed on in a coaching capacity. The Liverpudlian also seems to have added extra responsibility to club captain Johnnie Jackson.

When asked by the South London Press about Nugent not being at the match, Robinson replied: “We’ll talk about that in due course. He’s been around the building in the last few days.

“It’s just something if I want to move forward I have to move forward with the people I have worked with in the last two games. But – by the way – Kevin Nugent is a top, top fella. I’ve loved the opportunity to work with him. But we’ll see what materialises over the next 48 hours.”