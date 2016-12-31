Saturday, December 31, 2016
Dulwich Hamlet held by Wingate & Finchley – exclusive match action photos

By Richard Cawley -
Dumebi Dumaka celebrates equalising for Dulwich Hamlet Photo: Keith Gillard

Dulwich Hamlet were held to a 1-1 draw by Wingate & Finchley on New Year’s Eve.

Reece Beckles-Richards put the visitors ahead after just three minutes at Champion Hill but Dumebi Dumaka equalised.

Preston Edwards saves the Wingate & Finchley penalty
Photo: Keith Gillard

Daniel Carr fails to convert from the spot Photo: Keith Gillard

The result leaves Dulwich fourth in the Ryman Premier Division.

Preston Edwards saved a Wingate & Finchley penalty kick just before half-time. Daniel Carr, a second-half substitute for Hamlet, also saw his spot-kick saved by Shane Gore.

Jordan Wilson and Mike Dixon netted for Tooting & Mitcham as they stayed second in Ryman League Division One South with a 2-1 home win against Whyteleafe.

Charlie Macdonald bagged a brace with Greenwich Borough 5-0 victors at East Grinstead Town. Mohammed Eisa, Liam Hickey and Liam Macdevitt also notched.

 

Richard Cawley
Richard Cawley

