Karl Robinson: Charlton teenager Joe Aribo has arrived as a first-team player

Karl Robinson expressed his pride after his side claimed a late equaliser in the 1-1 draw at Southend United.

Simon Cox fired the hosts in front during the first half, only for Andrew Crofts to grab his first Addicks goal late on to earn a share of the spoils for the visitors.

The South Londoners, for whom midfielder Joe Aribo was particularly impressive and earned an assist for Crofts’ goal, ended the contest with a very youthful side on the pitch. Robinson praised their desire to play for his side.

“We finished the game with Dillon (Phillips) in goal, Ezri (Konsa), Joe (Aribo), Karlan (Ahearne-Grant) and Josh (Umerah),” Robinson explained.

“Joe Aribo has arrived. Five academy graduates finished the game against a team that has not been beaten in 10. What did they show you? That it mattered to them. They showed you they had energy. They showed you there were fearless and that’s what I want to play like. I think the fans can go home excited about the next generation of kids coming through.

“That’s my job, to bring these kids through. And buy players as well to aid their development. I said to the senior players that their job is to protect them.”

The Charlton manager also emphasised the part he believes the fans played in the performance, one which he felt deserved even more than just a point.

“I’m proud of the badge,” he said.

“I’m not just pleased with my great players, I’m pleased with our great fans.

“If I have a criticism, I don’t think we play enough football. I don’t think our passing is good enough yet. I don’t think we’re instinctively ready to go and press on the front foot. We’re still caught in between.

“Their goalkeeper got man of the match. Since I’ve been here, I don’t think we’ve asked enough questions of the goalkeepers. Everyone knows I love scoring goals. It was about the team. Up until the goal we were the best team. Second half, we were the one asking the questions.”