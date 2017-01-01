Fred Onyedinma in admission after ending his league goal wait for Millwall

Fred Onyedinma scored his first league goal since October 1 in the 2-1 victory over Gillingham on Friday night – but he didn’t know much about it.

The winger doubled the Lions’ lead after Lee Gregory’s 13th-minute opener just after the hour, flicking the ball home from a lying position after Stuart Nelson saved his initial effort.

“Initially, Gregs played a ball in – I knew he wasn’t going to play it over the top, so I anticipated it. I should’ve finished it, but the keeper saved it,” he said.

“Luckily, it came back to me, so I just tried kicking it while on the floor. I don’t really know what happened after that!

“It was a vital goal at the time, because it made things a bit easier. I’m happy with it.”

The winger was involved in one of two Gillingham red cards, as former Leicester City left-back Paul Konchesky received a second yellow three minutes after the goal for hauling Onyedinma down.

Fred disclosed that the team looked to target Konchesky in the build-up to the game.

“In training, we were saying ‘once you get a chance to run at Konchesky, do it’ – he’s a bit older now and doesn’t move as well, so I was just waiting for my chance. Once I got it, I did something positive and he got sent off.”

Lee Gregory and Steve Morison’s presence has been felt by the squad – and opposition defences – since the duo’s return from injury and the winger praised their effect on the team’s results.

He said: “Five or seven games ago, we were dominating games, but weren’t quite able to finish games off. But now with Steve and Lee back, we’re able to be clinical and score goals.”

The winger also revealed his manager’s desire to get involved in training sessions – and his want to still score goals.

“He gets involved. He keeps moving about. Once you’re a football player, there’s certain things you never lose. His movement is a joke, really.

“When he joins in, he’s always looking to score – you can see he was a striker!”