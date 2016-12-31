Charlton boss Karl Robinson on Ademola Lookman missing today’s draw at Southend

Karl Robinson praised the desire shown by Ademola Lookman during his time at Charlton after the youngster missed the 1-1 draw with Southend United.

The youngster’s transfer to Everton is seemingly imminent but the club said the England U20 international missed out through illness.

Robinson said the midfielder, who was snapped up from non-league Waterloo FC, was in a similar situation to that of Dele Alli before he moved on from his former club Milton Keynes.

“The kid’s desire for this club since he’s walked in has been outstanding,” said the Liverpudlian.

“He could have left in the summer and he chose to stay. I had the same thing with Dele Alli. He turned down a few moves in one window and it got to Christmas and the kid was so scared of tackles. He became a marked man, I saw players purposely try to kick him.

“I’ve moaned since day one about him needed protection. I can’t watch a kid’s dream go. The fans have stuck by in thick and thin and we have to stick by the kid through this as well. He’s an outstanding talent for the country. He did have a bit of a cold today. I felt it was right to not involve him in the squad.

“What it does do is that Karlan Ahearne-Grant and Josh Umerah get into the squad. These are players who are going to be with us for a number of years. I can’t reflect on the ifs and buts.”