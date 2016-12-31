Andrew Crofts off the mark for Charlton as they salvage point at Southend – Aribo impresses on league debut

Andrew Crofts got his first goal for Charlton Athletic – right at the end of normal time – to secure a 1-1 draw at Southend United.

Aribo, making his first League One start for the Addicks, was the provider with a low ball across the face of goal which the Wales international, captain for the day in the absence of Johnnie Jackson, converting from seven yards out.

Charlton were missing Ademola Lookman – his pending big-money move to Everton a more than insignificant factor in his absence – with Jackson also unavailable due to a hamstring injury.

Aribo and Adam Chicksen were brought into the side and many of the Addicks’ best attacks involved the pair in the first half.

Aribo, playing centrally, came closest on 31 minutes for the visitors but Ted Smith in the Southend goal prevented his shot from creeping inside the right post.

The Shrimpers had that bit of extra quality in the first half and Stephen McLaughlin almost opened the scoring with a stunner. His left-footed arrow of a strike beat Dillon Phillips but flew inches wide.

United went ahead on 24 minutes. Cox was allowed to turn inside the box – Josh Magennis the man nearest to be able to shut him down – and he slammed a left-footed finish into the bottom of the net.

Anthony Wordsworth was only denied by Phillips flying to his left to keep out his shot before the break.

McLaughlin nearly made it 2-0 in the 62nd minute but his effort came back off the right upright.

Charlton had created little until a sudden spate of chances. Smith tipped over from Fredrik Ulvestad and Morgan Fox as two chances followed within a matter of seconds and then Aribo hit the bar in the 70th minute.

Southend failed to convert two chances in the final couple of minutes of normal time that were to prove costly. Phillips produced another important save to tip over Will Atkinson’s shot as Jermaine McGlashan cut the ball across to him and then Marc-Antoine Fortune headed wide at the back post.

Aribo was a bright spot for Charlton and it was no surprise that the midfielder provided the assist for Crofts. He worked some space inside the box and his waist-high cross from the right was volleyed home first time by Crofts, off the underside of the bar.