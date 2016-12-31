Scores flee burning tower block

Residents of an eight-storey tower block evacuated their homes when a blaze broke out on the fifth floor this morning.

Families living in the flats in Crownstone Road, Brixton, may have to find elsewhere to stay as others celebrated New Year’s Eve tonight after the fire ripped through much of an apartment there.

More than 30 firefighters took more than an hour to put out the flames, after being called just before noon this morning.

Six fire engines rushed to the scene after the fire broke out in a five-roomed flat, half of which has been damaged by fire and smoke.

No one was injured and the residents had evacuated the tower block before the brigade arrived.

Station Manager Lee Sparks said: “As I arrived on the scene flames were coming out of the side of the building. Fire crews wearing breathing apparatus worked really hard to bring the fire under control quickly.”

Fire crews from Brixton, Clapham, West Norwood, Peckham and Lambeth attended the blaze, which was fully under control by 1.46pm.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.