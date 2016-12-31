Murder investigation after death of man in Peckham

Police have launched a murder investigation following the death of a man in Peckham.

Police were called at around 5.30pm yesterday by the London Ambulance Service (LAS) to reports of a man stabbed outside Deerhurst House in Haymerle Road.

Officers attended alongside LAS and London’s Air Ambulance.

The man, aged in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

Whilst officers believe they know who the deceased is they await formal identification.

A post-mortem examination is due to be held at Greenwich Mortuary tomorrow.

An incident room has opened under Detective Chief Inspector Lee Watling of the Homicide and Major Crime Command.

Detectives would like to hear from anyone who was in the area of Haymerle Road at the time who may have information that will assist the investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the incident room on 020 8721 4205 or via 101.

To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org

There have been no arrests and enquiries continue.