Tony Watt set for Charlton Athletic return

Tony Watt is set to return to Charlton Athletic with Hearts cutting short his stay in Scotland.

The Addicks frontman joined the SPL outfit on a season-long loan but there is a break clause next month.

And the South London Press has been told that Watt is poised to boost Karl Robinson’s selection options.

Charlton look set to lose Ademola Lookman to Everton early in the transfer window. The England under-20 international has not been included in their matchday squad for today’s game at Southend United.