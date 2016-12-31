Saturday, December 31, 2016
Tony Watt set for Charlton Athletic return

Tony Watt set for Charlton Athletic return

By Richard Cawley -
Charlton Athletic's Tony Watt (right) battles with Blackburn Rovers' Adam Henley

Tony Watt is set to return to Charlton Athletic with Hearts cutting short his stay in Scotland.

The Addicks frontman joined the SPL outfit on a season-long loan but there is a break clause next month.

And the South London Press has been told that Watt is poised to boost Karl Robinson’s selection options.

Charlton look set to lose Ademola Lookman to Everton early in the transfer window. The England under-20 international has not been included in their matchday squad for today’s game at Southend United.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Richard Cawley
Sports Editor | South London Press sports editor since 2007 who has covered huge sporting events for the paper – Crystal Palace’s Championship play-off final, two trips to Wembley in the FA Cup and David Haye’s world heavyweight unification fight with Wladimir Klitschko. Previously sub-edited on the Sunday Mirror, Daily Star and Sport First. Former ClubCall deputy editor.

LEAVE A REPLY

© © Copyright 2016 - Capital Media Newspapers
Tony Watt set for Charlton Athletic return