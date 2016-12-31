Saturday, December 31, 2016
Ademola Lookman moves closer to Everton switch as he misses Charlton game...

Ademola Lookman moves closer to Everton switch as he misses Charlton game at Southend

By Richard Cawley -
Charlton Athletic's Ademola Lookman

Ademola Lookman has not been selected for Charlton’s match at Southend United today.

The official line from the Addicks is that the England under-20 international is ill. But Everton are looking to close a multi-million pound deal for the talented winger.

Morgan Fox, the subject again of interest from Sheffield Wednesday, does start for Charlton. They make two changes. Johnnie Jackson (hamstring) misses out as well.

Joe Aribo makes his first league start for the South Londoners with Adam Chicksen also selected.

Charlton: Phillips, Konsa, Bauer, Teixeira, Fox, Aribo, Ulvestad, Crofts, Chicksen, Magennis, Ajose. Subs: Ahearne-Grant, Botaka, Foley, Johnson, Mitov, Lennon, Umerah.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Richard Cawley
Sports Editor | South London Press sports editor since 2007 who has covered huge sporting events for the paper – Crystal Palace’s Championship play-off final, two trips to Wembley in the FA Cup and David Haye’s world heavyweight unification fight with Wladimir Klitschko. Previously sub-edited on the Sunday Mirror, Daily Star and Sport First. Former ClubCall deputy editor.

LEAVE A REPLY

© © Copyright 2016 - Capital Media Newspapers
Ademola Lookman moves closer to Everton switch as he misses Charlton game...