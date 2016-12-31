Ademola Lookman moves closer to Everton switch as he misses Charlton game at Southend

Ademola Lookman has not been selected for Charlton’s match at Southend United today.

The official line from the Addicks is that the England under-20 international is ill. But Everton are looking to close a multi-million pound deal for the talented winger.

Morgan Fox, the subject again of interest from Sheffield Wednesday, does start for Charlton. They make two changes. Johnnie Jackson (hamstring) misses out as well.

Joe Aribo makes his first league start for the South Londoners with Adam Chicksen also selected.

Charlton: Phillips, Konsa, Bauer, Teixeira, Fox, Aribo, Ulvestad, Crofts, Chicksen, Magennis, Ajose. Subs: Ahearne-Grant, Botaka, Foley, Johnson, Mitov, Lennon, Umerah.