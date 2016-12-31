‘Be careful out there on busiest New Year’s Eve night ever,’ warn ambulance service

Britain’s busiest ambulance service have warned revellers to stay safe on New Year’s Eve after predicting it could be their “busiest night” ever.

London Ambulance Service has warned party-goers to only call an ambulance in a genuine emergency, as it prepares for what it believes will be its busiest evening since records began.

Medics have also warned drinkers to watch their intake, after almost half of the early-morning calls the service received on New Year’s Day 2016 were alcohol-related.

Kevin Bate, Deputy Director of Operations, said: “At 2am on New Year’s Day 2016, 43 per cent of the incidents the Service attended were alcohol-related.

“Every ambulance crew responding to someone who has simply had too much to drink, is an ambulance crew not responding to an ill or injured person who needs them.

“As well as our call takers answering hundreds more emergency calls than usual, we will have hundreds of ambulance crews on London’s streets responding to patients who need our help.

“In addition, our medics will be out on foot alongside colleagues from St John Ambulance, to offer help to those at the central London celebrations.

“Many of the people we’re called to on New Year’s Eve are unresponsive.

“It’s not possible to tell over the phone whether they have a serious illness or injury, or have simply had too much to drink, so we have to prioritise them immediately.

“This means other patients such as an elderly faller or someone involved in a road traffic collision will wait longer for an ambulance.”

The service will also set up nine treatment centres across the capital to look after those who have overindulged.

Kevin added: “We want Londoners to have a great time this New Year but, we also need them to look after themselves and their friends.

“Too often our crews can spend much of their night caring for people who are vomiting, violent or unconscious after a night out drinking, leaving them unable to respond to other emergencies.”