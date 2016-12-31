Youngest scientist ever to win MBE

A 27-year-old woman has become the youngest scientist ever to receive an MBE.

Scientist Anne-Marie Imafidon was given the award for her contribution to Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) in the Queen’s New Year’s Honours.

As one of the top 10 women in STEM, she becomes the youngest scientist to be awarded an MBE (most Excellent Order of the British Empire) since the honours system started 1890.

She is also a pioneering alumna of the multi-record breaking Excellence in Education programme.

Anne-Marie, from Kensington in London, said: “I’m ecstatic beyond words. This is divine, simply God-sent.

“I’m really surprised, honoured and humbled.

This is humbling and a sign of what is to come.

“Inclusivity in the STEM sector and across society is important for all of us – it’s an honour and a privilege to do the work we do.”