Exclusive: Charlton interested in Millwall midfielder – but any approach set to end in failure

Charlton boss Karl Robinson is interested in signing Shaun Williams – but any January move for the Millwall midfielder is set to end in failure.

The South London Press has been told that the Addicks chief has the Irish midfielder on a lengthy list of transfer targets.

But any formal approach for Williams – out of contract at the end of the season – is likely to get an instant knockback from the promotion-chasing Lions.

Millwall boss Neil Harris has already stated that none of his key men will be leaving in the next transfer window. And that status certainly applies to the former Milton Keynes man, who has formed a strong partnership in the middle of the park with Ben Thompson.

Robinson is set to have some funds to spend as Ademola Lookman is on the verge of joining Everton while Morgan Fox looks likely to move to Sheffield Wednesday.

But the Lions are hugely unlikely to strengthen a South London rival. Their hopes of keeping Williams in the long term look to hinge on sealing a return to the Championship.

Robinson was the Milton Keynes boss when the 30-year-old moved from Sporting Fingal in 2011.

Williams has scored four goals in 28 matches for Millwall this season.