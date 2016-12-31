Millwall manager Harris – Dons will be our toughest test over the past few weeks

Neil Harris reckons that Millwall’s trip to AFC Wimbledon on Monday will be their toughest test of the Christmas period.

The Lions have finished 2016 in fine form, with Friday night’s 2-1 victory over Gillingham meaning they have banked nine points from their last three matches.

Millwall drew 0-0 with Wimbledon at The Den on November 22 in a game of few clearcut chances.

Lions boss Harris said: “No disrespect to the teams we’ve played, but Wimbledon will be the hardest test of this last few weeks. It will be a real tough one.

“We have to make sure we approach the game in exactly the same manner that we approached the derbies against Charlton and Gillingham.”