Neil Harris: Millwall attacker just needs to add end product – he did against Gillingham

Neil Harris lauded Fred Onyedinma’s “pace and aggression” as he found the net in Millwall’s 2-1 victory over Gillingham on Friday night.

The winger scored at the second attempt in the 63rd minute, after his initial shot was saved by Gills goalkeeper Stuart Nelson.

It was Onyedinma’s first goal in all competitions since Millwall’s opener in the 3-1 EFL Trophy win at Luton Town on November 8 and his first in the league since the consolation in a defeat of the same scoreline at Walsall on October 1.

“I think it’s just confidence [with Fred],” said Harris.

“I think if you could be critical of him before tonight, it’s that his play is outstanding, but there’s no end product. He answered that tonight with his goal.

“The boys were taking the mickey out of him for his goal, but all goals are good goals. The pace and aggression he showed was outstanding. He’s realising the defensive side of things – because he’s so quick and strong, he has different attributes.

“If Shaun Williams steps out of position, Fred has to cover for him. But the next time Fred wants a ball over the top, Shaun will give it to him – it’s about being a good team.”